Barrie gym owner seeks votes for ‘Mr. Health and Fitness’ title

A Barrie gym owner needs more community support to achieve the dream of landing himself in one of North America's most recognized fitness magazines.

Dave Fraser made it into the top 10 bodybuilders aged 50+ category, vying for votes to be featured in Muscle and Fitness magazine as "Mr. Health and Fitness."

Winning the competition also comes with a significant cash reward.

"You get a two-page photoshoot for the magazine, so it would be incredible for anybody who's been involved in fitness – it's like a dream," said Fraser, Core Evolution Fitness owner. "$20,000 U.S. would be pretty good too."

The money would go a long way in building back up his business after a tough two years caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fraser said he is overwhelmed with the support he's received.

"It's been awesome. The people supporting me are behind me 100 per cent. I've been involved in fitness my whole life and grew up in Barrie, so I have a large support group that pushes me and keeps me going."

"I started when I was 14, so my training has changed over the years. We learn to lift a little smarter and a little different, but it's been a part of my life forever, and I love being here."

According to the Muscle and Fitness website, Fraser sits in third place in his group. Voting for the Top 5 ends Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

To vote for Fraser, visit his voting page online.