Barrie hair salon worker accused of sexually assaulting client

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a Barrie hair salon involving an employee, adding they believe there could be more victims.

Barrie police say they received a report about a sexual assault against a salon client on April 22.

Police are not releasing the name of the salon or the accused. The details surrounding the alleged assault have also not been provided.

They say the salon owner was made aware of the incident after the police were notified.

A 42-year-old Barrie man who worked at the salon has been arrested.

He is charged with sexual assault and has a court appearance scheduled for the end of May.

Police urge anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual assault related to the salon to contact Det. Const. Tammy Watson by email or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Speak-Out.ca is another private and secure option offered by Barrie Police Services to report an assault.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact.