Barrie hits top five most expensive Canadian cities to rent
The City of Barrie ranks in the top five most expensive places to rent in Canada, according to a June report.
Rental listing platform Zumper.com lists Barrie fifth among the top markets in the country, with one-bedroom rentals jumping nearly five per cent to $1,760.
The report shows that two-bedroom rentals remained at $1,940, despite a 4.9 per cent decrease over the past year.
No other cities or towns in the region were named among the 24 most expensive Canadian rental markets listed.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Vancouver held the number one spot, with a one-bedroom rental averaging $2,240.
Toronto made second place, with one-bedrooms renting for around $2,000, followed closely by Burnaby at $1,960 and Victoria at $1,840.
The list does not specify the average square footage for the rentals.
The cheapest place to rent remains St. John's, Newfoundland, with the average one-bedroom costing $880.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of CanadaThe Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
-
Nearly half of Canadian renters expect to stay tenants indefinitely: surveyAlmost half of Canadians who rent say they will continue to do so indefinitely and aren't sure when they'll be able to get into the housing market, says a new survey.
-
Police seek man who assaulted senior in GuelphGuelph police are trying to identify the man who assaulted a senior and also followed a woman on Wednesday night.
-
Polar bear dies at Assiniboine Park ZooGrant Furniss, the zoo’s senior director of zoological operations, is set to give more information about the death of one of the zoo's polar bears.