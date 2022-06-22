Barrie hits top five most expensive Canadian cities to rent

The City of Barrie ranks in the top five most expensive places to rent in Canada, according to a June report.

Rental listing platform Zumper.com lists Barrie fifth among the top markets in the country, with one-bedroom rentals jumping nearly five per cent to $1,760.

The report shows that two-bedroom rentals remained at $1,940, despite a 4.9 per cent decrease over the past year.

No other cities or towns in the region were named among the 24 most expensive Canadian rental markets listed.

Vancouver held the number one spot, with a one-bedroom rental averaging $2,240.

Toronto made second place, with one-bedrooms renting for around $2,000, followed closely by Burnaby at $1,960 and Victoria at $1,840.

The list does not specify the average square footage for the rentals.

The cheapest place to rent remains St. John's, Newfoundland, with the average one-bedroom costing $880.