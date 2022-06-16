Barrie hospital records longest ER wait time across the region

Emergency room patients at the region's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, were kept waiting an average of 2.4 hours to see a doctor in April, the longest wait time recorded in the region.

On Thursday, the Barrie hospital's website shows an estimated wait time of five hours (as of 3:23 p.m.), with 80 patients in the ER; 44 being treated, and 36 waiting.

Health Quality Ontario reports that in April, Ontario hospitals had patients waiting in the emergency room for nearly 2 hours on average before seeing a physician.

Emergency room patients in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, and Alliston waited on average an hour and a half to nearly two hours to see a doctor.

Meanwhile, patients at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket spent the least time waiting in the emergency room to see a doctor in April compared to other Ontario hospitals, at just 36 minutes.

The lengthiest wait time in Ontario was recorded in Windsor, with an average five hours.

Experts attribute the long wait times to health-care worker burnout, staff shortages and patients with no family doctor.

CTV Barrie reached out to RVH for a statement, but no one has been available for comment.