Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club brings back drive-thru meal pickup for Thanksgiving
The Orillia Club of Barrie-Huronia is hoping to take the stress out of Thanksgiving dinner for many.
For the second year in a row, volunteers from the Rotary Club were selling ready-to-go Thanksgiving Day meals. The kits included a stuffed turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread rolls and mousse for dessert.
"We started doing this as part of COVID last year when we weren't able to hold in-person events," says Aaron Styles, a member of the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia. "So we started with a virtual event where people could come, they could socially distance, pick up their meals and then enjoy in a smaller family or friends-setting at home."
The kits were selling for $99, with all food provided by Liberty North. Styles says 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales will go back into the community, helping fund the club's work.
The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia is currently working on a new fishing platform near Heritage Park and preparing for their annual Christmas Hamper project.
For more information, click here.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.
-
Council set to vote on judicial inquiry into LRT as Confederation Line shutdown begins a fourth weekThe Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track, the station platform and LRT infrastructure.