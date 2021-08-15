Barrie-Innisfil candidates gear up for election

Next month Canadians will go to the voting booth, and for the Barrie-Innisfil candidates vying for a seat in the House of Commons, they aren't wasting any time hitting in the campaign trail.

For the local NDP and Green Party candidates, this is their first time running in a federal election.

"I was approached by the Innisfil NDP riding association after I co-organized the Black Lives Matter rallies here in Alcona and in Barrie," said Aleesha Gostkowski, the Barrie-Innisfil NDP candidate.

"I think I'll bring a new face to the county and a new mindset," Colin Nelthorpe, Green candidate told CTV News Barrie on Sunday.

Current Conservative MP John Brassard is no stranger to elections. He was elected in 2015– re-elected in 2019– and is entering his third campaign.

"We are prepared, we are fully funded, we've got support right across the community," said Brassard.

Brassard said he wasn't shocked by the election being called for September 20 but said he is disappointed that it was called amid the pandemic.

"I'm really disappointed that Justin Trudeau chose now to call an election at a time when our country doesn't need it, and people don't want it," said Brassard outside of Barrie City Hall.

Political differences aside, Nelthorpe and Gostkowski share similar concerns with the election being called at this time.

"I don't think this is was the right time to call an election. I think sending people to the polls to vote right now is a bad move. We are on the verge of a 4th wave," said Gostkowski.

"I get why they've done it, but it would be nice if it wasn't during the pandemic," said Nelthorpe.

"The unfortunate side of the election is if we go into another lockdown, it will severely hamper people's vote because if you can't make it to a voters booth, then we're suffering from voter suppression."

Due to a medical reason, Lisa Marie Wilson, the Liberal candidate for Barrie-Innisfil, was unable to appear on camera but told CTV News via email that the election being called during the pandemic was important for Canadian voices to be heard.

On Sunday, many Barrie residents had mixed emotions about the election next month.

"I think it's a big mistake with all this COVID going on, all the fires in this Country, people dying. Nobody is going to be thinking about the election," said Betty Keesman, a Barrie resident.

"I feel it's time everyone seems to be divided right now, so I guess it will really tell the truth as to who is confident in what happened and who doesn't," said Barrie resident Ryan Racicot.

Over the next 36 days, each candidate said they would focus on hearing from Barrie-Innisfil residents about their concerns and the key issues they would like to be addressed after the September 20 election.