Barrie Kettle Campaign falling short of $625,000 campaign goal
Christmas is just around the corner, and the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign is falling short of its $625,000 goal in Barrie.
The money raised is used to help those less fortunate during the holiday season.
"Our meal program has increased over last year over 38,000 meals in the same period, so this is really showing a need in our community," says Major Stephanie Watkinson, executive director of the Salvation Army.
The Christmas Cheer fundraiser is also worried about the lack of donations.
The president of Christmas Cheer, Cindy Tonn, says she's "never been this low" regarding the donations received this year.
According to Tonn, they've only raised $65,000, a fraction of their $250,000 goal, making them the second organization, along with the Salvation Army, to fall short of their targets.
Tonn mentions she would "like to increase the amount" they can give to families this year, but that it depends on the amount they receive.
-
'This is mandatory': Ottawa reminds Canadian travellers ArriveCAN app required for re-entryThe federal government is reminding that Canadian travellers must use ArriveCAN app for re-entry into the country after reports of vaccinated citizens being forced to quarantine as a result of confusion at the Canada-U.S. land border.
-
Parents of Michigan school shooter caught by police in DetroitThe parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said.
-
-
Driver clocked at 191 km/h on Highway 416Ontario Provincial Police are urging drivers to keep extreme speeds at the racetrack after a driver was caught going nearly double the speed limit on Highway 416, south of Ottawa.
-
Pedestrian killed on Highway 417Ontario Provincial Police say a 45-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 417 overnight.
-
Snow in the forecast for SaturdayA dusting of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa today.
-
What Manitobans can expect for weather this DecemberIf you have been enjoying the mild weather in the past few months, enjoy it while you still can, as the temperature will be making a change shortly.
-
Ottawa's housing supply shortage creating 'upward pressure' on prices, OREB saysThe Ottawa Real Estate Board warns the current housing inventory is "much lower than it should be" to meet demand, potentially leaving buyers out of the market.
-
Sailor the Touchdown Dog and Frisbee Rob head for NFL halftime show in AtlantaIt didn't take Sailor the Touchdown Dog long to make it to the show.