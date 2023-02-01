Barrie kicks off Black History Month with flag raising

Barrie kicked off Black History Month with the raising of the Pan-African flag at City Hall Wednesday.

The flag raising was just one of many ways the city plans on celebrating black history throughout February.

On Saturday, Black Mosaic: The Afro Caribbean Canadian Experience takes place at McLaren Art Centre from 2-4 p.m. and will feature a presentation on Canadian Black History along with a steel pan performance.

Later that evening, Five Points Theatre will host A Tribute to Bob Marley and the Wailers. The event starts at 7 p.m.

"The City of Barrie is proud to promote events and programming that bring awareness to the significant contributions that Black Canadians have made and continue to make to the cultural landscape of our country and our community," it read in a press release Wednesday.

"The City of Barrie and the City of Barrie Anti-Racism Task Force encourage the community to recognize Black History Month as an opportunity to embrace diversity and foster a sense of belonging and inclusion."

The Barrie Public Library also hosts several monthly programming events, including Thursday Night at the Movies at its downtown location on Feb. 9 and 23 from 6-8:35 p.m.

Respect plays on Feb. 9, and Harriett plays on Feb. 23.

MacLaren Art Centre hosts a Lunch and Learn: Starting the Conversation (If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes), focusing on diversity and inclusion. It takes place from 12-1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

On Feb. 26, the art centre presents Family Sunday: Caribbean Paper Masks from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Visit the city's website for additional city programming and a complete list of events.