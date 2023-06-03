Barrie kicks off Pride Month with large downtown parade
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Rowan Fleary
June is Pride Month, and there are plenty of events celebrating LGBTQ2S+ culture in Barrie.
On Saturday, Barrie's Pride community kicked off the month with its first parade of Pride weekend. The event featured live music, food, vendors and more services catering to LGBTQ2S+ people.
All month, Barrie is encouraging the community to decorate their driveways and storefront in support of Pride Month. Residents can also post a picture and share it online to @barrieprideofficial and hashtag #DIYPridePositivePlace for a chance to win prizes. The contest wraps up on June 30.
