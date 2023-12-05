Barrie launches 2024 Arts & Culture funding program

Barrie is now accepting applications for its 2024 Arts & Culture Investment Program.

Barrie's arts and culture community is enhanced by funding the work of not-for-profit arts and culture organizations.

Eligible organizations can apply for funding in two categories, including operational funding to support administration and programming needs. The second funding stream is for project and capacity-building funding to support initiatives that contribute to the development of Barrie's arts and culture sector.

The Arts & Culture program provides Barrie residents and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy and actively participate in arts and cultural activities while:

Strengthening the relevance and resilience of Barrie's arts and culture sector

Supporting capacity building by arts organizations

Developing Barrie's identity as an arts-friendly city

Enhancing Barrie's social, economic and cultural prosperity

Barrie funded $225,900 in local arts and culture organizations through the 2023 Arts & Culture Investment Program.

The city will host an information session for interested applicants on December 12 at 6 p.m. at the Sandbox Centre, 24 Maple Avenue, second floor. Registration is required.

The deadline to apply for the 2024 Arts & Culture Investment Program is January 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Register for the information session, review program guidelines, and download an application here.