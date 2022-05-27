Barrie launches patio project celebrating local artists
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
You can enjoy local art while sitting at your favourite patio downtown Barrie.
Nine patios in downtown Barrie have art displayed on their patio fencing as part of a public art project.
Organized by the Barrie Public Art Committee, the City of Barrie launched the 'Brightening Barriers' project to pair local and regional artists with business owners.
The participating downtown patios and featured artworks are:
- Bohemia - Why We Knit by Tracey Anne Martin
- Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery – Compliment Clouds by Petra Victoria
- Groovy Tuesday's Bistro – How it Rolls at the Pond by Rod Prouse
- Kenzington Burger Bar – It's a Dog's Life by Christina Luck
- McReilly's Pub – Peace by Neda Mazhab Jafari
- Mexhico - Sweet Moves by Katie Green
- Michael & Marion's – Garden Party by PRNT Collective
- North Country - The Land Between Rama and Barrie I & II by The Birdbath Collaboration
- The North - North Winds by Amy Bagshaw
The exhibition will be on display until September 22. More information about the project can be found here.
