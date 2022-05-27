Barrie launches patio project celebrating local artists

You can enjoy local art while sitting at your favourite patio downtown Barrie.

Nine patios in downtown Barrie have art displayed on their patio fencing as part of a public art project.

Organized by the Barrie Public Art Committee, the City of Barrie launched the 'Brightening Barriers' project to pair local and regional artists with business owners.

The participating downtown patios and featured artworks are:

Bohemia - Why We Knit by Tracey Anne Martin

Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery – Compliment Clouds by Petra Victoria

Groovy Tuesday's Bistro – How it Rolls at the Pond by Rod Prouse

Kenzington Burger Bar – It's a Dog's Life by Christina Luck

McReilly's Pub – Peace by Neda Mazhab Jafari

Mexhico - Sweet Moves by Katie Green

Michael & Marion's – Garden Party by PRNT Collective

North Country - The Land Between Rama and Barrie I & II by The Birdbath Collaboration

The North - North Winds by Amy Bagshaw

The exhibition will be on display until September 22. More information about the project can be found here.