Barrie leaders urge federal and provincial governments to approve safe consumption site
A letter has been sent to the federal and provincial governments urging them to approve the City of Barrie's safe consumption site (SCS) without delay.
The health unit reports a surge in opioid-related overdoses as the city grapples to control the escalating crisis.
There were 58 opioid deaths in Barrie in 2020, more than double the 26 in 2019, and 85 per cent higher than the average from 2017 to 2019, according to public health.
Experts point the finger at the pandemic for the surge.
The opioid mortality rate for Barrie in 2020 was the third-highest among Ontario municipalities with populations over 100,000.
The city hopes to get government approval soon to open the SCS located at 11 Innisfil Street (80 Bradford Street).
"This facility is needed immediately to prevent deaths due to poisoned drugs and help get people into treatment," said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.
The Barrie Health Accord's senior leadership signed the letter, including Barrie's mayor, County Warden George Cornell, RVH President and CEO Janice Skot, Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood, and Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner.
-
B.C. music venues launch campaign to bring back general admission seating amid COVID-19As of Tuesday morning, more than 11,000 letters had been submitted to the provincial government by venue operators and fans of live music.
-
GM restarts truck production at Oshawa, Ont. assembly plantGeneral Motors has restarted vehicle production at its Oshawa Assembly Plant after shutting operations down at the end of 2019.
-
Man facing assault charges after altercation in ChathamA man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to grab a Chatham-Kent police officer’s taser following an altercation.
-
Legions see fewer donations to poppy campaign due to pandemicRoyal Canadian Legions are expecting fewer donations to its poppy campaign this year, and the pandemic is partly to blame.
-
Trial begins for second group of Nova Scotia inmates in cell attackThe prosecution opened its case Wednesday in the second of multiple trials where a total of 15 Nova Scotia inmates have been accused of attempting to murder a newly arrived prisoner in 2019.
-
Sault police charge woman after filing fake robbery reportA 25-year-old woman in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with public mischief after she lied about being robbed at gunpoint, police say.
-
Sustainable management of salmon fishery before colonization revealed in B.C. studyA new study confirms what Michelle George's family has told her about their Tsleil-Waututh ancestors' fishing practices of targeting male salmon both for their meat and to sustain the fishery.
-
WECHU amends local instructions for recreation facilities regarding proof of vaccination for youthThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is amending its instruction regarding proof of vaccination for local sports and recreation centres to allow for a three-month grace period.
-
Same-day appointments available at Alliston COVID-19 assessment centreSame-day appointments are now available at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Alliston.