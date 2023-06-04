iHeartRadio

Barrie Legion commemorates 79th D-Day anniversary


image.jpg

On June 6, 1944, members of WW2 rose against violence, national control and abuse as we now know.

This week, Canadians coast to coast will mark the anniversary of one of the most significant days in history.

On Sunday, Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion Branch held its commemorative ceremony of the D-Day invasion with a parade at its cenotaph.

Tuesday will mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day.   

12