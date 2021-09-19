Barrie Legion honours 81st anniversary of the Battle of Britain

Veterans, military members and local dignitaries gathered outside the Barrie Legion Sunday morning to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Veterans laid wreaths at the outdoor occasion to honour the lives lost.

The Battle of Britain was an aerial battle fought from July to October in 1940, which thwarted Hitler's attempts at overtaking Britain during WWll.

The battle was the first of its kind, fought mainly by air and considered a turning point in the Second World War.

More than 100 Canadians fought in the battle and 23 members lost their lives.