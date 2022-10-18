Barrie legion members gather for centennial celebration for one of their own

It was a night of festivities at the Barrie Legion as members gathered to mark a major milestone for a veteran who dedicated much of her life to giving back to her country.

On Tuesday night, friends and family gathered to celebrate Rita Stevenson's 100th birthday. The long-time member of the Veterans' Association was called to serve in the early 1940s.

The centennial celebration was a surprise for Stevenson.

"I never dreamt that I would live to be this old," Stevenson says. "I'm the oldest of 13 children. I've got one brother left. I don't know why I'm still here!"

The veteran credits the legion and her family as the two pillars of her life that have carried her to her 100th birthday.