Barrie library hosts series of events for Black History Month

February is Black History Month.

Throughout the month, events will take place across Simcoe County to educate the public and bring awareness to the culture, history, and traditions of the Black community.

The Barrie Public Library has partnered with UPlift Black to "celebrate the many achievements and contributions of Black Canadians."

Starting Tuesday, the library will host a series of events, including a Story Time for Adults, Black films from the National Film Board, and an Open Mic Night with the Barrie Folk Society, where musicians are invited to perform their favourite folk music.

On Friday, Rise Up BWG will virtually host its 2022 Simcoe County Black History Month Kick-Off celebration.

The two-hour free event will include speakers Michael Bowe and Dr. Bumps Ayeni and performances from local Black artists.

Registration is available through eventbrite.com.