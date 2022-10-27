Barrie library undergoes landscaping makeover
The Barrie Public Library in the city's downtown is undergoing some changes to its exterior.
Workers and heavy equipment are tackling a landscaping makeover, including the hardscape around the facility's perimeter.
The project is in the final revitalization steps to become more welcoming and brighten up the library's exterior.
"That's the whole idea, is to create more of an inviting area for everyone to enjoy here as well as go inside and enjoy what we have to offer," said Christopher VanderKruys, Barrie Business and Development director.
New trees and a garden will beautify the space.
The final phase along Owen Street and the rear of the facility is anticipated to wrap up this week.
The project is expected to be officially completed by spring 2023.
-
Organizations collect coats, other winter apparel for those who need themMaureen Brazeau graciously accepted two more coat donations at Rebuilt Resources in North Bay for this year's Operation Winter Warmth project.
-
'She was so loved': Family of slain B.C. RCMP constable shares statementSlain B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang is being remembered by her grieving family as someone who was joyful, thoughtful and community-minded.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in robbery, assault on TTCA man is being sought by police after another man was robbed and assaulted on the TTC earlier this week.
-
Toronto police charge man in telephone scam targeting seniorsA man from Quebec has been charged in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.
-
'We're all struggling,’ Cochrane Food Bank says about new Food Banks Canada reportFood Banks Canada has released its annual Hunger Count Report and the statistics are grim. Nearly 1.5 million Canadians visited a food bank in March 2022, a 35-per-cent increase from 2019.
-
B.C. officials watching U.S. rating system for atmospheric rivers after federal delayBritish Columbia’s deputy premier appears to be quietly using an American system for rating the severity of atmospheric rivers in the absence of a much-anticipated Canadian system.
-
Woman living in SUV for weeks amid B.C.'s backlog for resolving tenancy disputesA woman from Surrey, B.C., has been homeless for weeks amid a growing backlog in the system designed to resolve tenant-landlord disputes.
-
Market Square ponders future as New Brunswick Museum leaves uptown Saint JohnThe New Brunswick Museum’s departure from Market Square in uptown Saint John presents a chance for a “refresh,” according to the building’s proprietor.
-
Pictou County residents still cleaning up a month after FionaA month after post-tropical storm Fiona passed through Toney River, N.S., Margaret and Raymond Murray still feel stuck in time.