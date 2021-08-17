Barrie Live Music Show holds second in-person concert

A group that has been hosting live concerts online throughout the pandemic while fundraising for the community held its second in-person show on Tuesday evening.

Barrie's Live Music Show started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring both much-needed positivity and much-needed funding to community organizations in need. With certain COVID-19 restrictions loosened compared to what they once were, the group has started to celebrate in person while still fundraising for Barrie Families Unite.

"To be honest, I'm kind of emotional," says Nikki Glahn, the chair of Barrie Families Unite. "So much of what we've done as an agency since our inception…has all been behind the scenes. So to be here tonight with people, with friends, side-by-side with Barrie Live Music Show who came into fruition at the same time as we did, it is kind of an emotional night for me, to be honest."

Since its founding in March of 2020, Barrie's Live Music Show has helped raise more than $100,000. Glahn says they are hoping to bring in a few thousand dollars from Tuesday's concert, which she says will go towards the mission of Barrie Families Unite, helping low-income families.

"Our focus is on ensuring that low-income families here in the community of Barrie have access to essentials, and we try to do that with dignity," Glahn says. "So we're looking to fill the gaps and provide access to food, access to clothing, access to medical aid devices and access to infant needs."

If you'd like more information on how you can help Barrie Families Unite, click here.