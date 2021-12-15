Barrie makes top 5 most expensive Canadian cities to rent
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the City of Barrie has significantly increased over the past year.
According to zumper.com, Barrie rounded out the top five most expensive cities to rent.
A one-bedroom jumped nearly five per cent to $1,700 month over month, while a two-bedroom rose to $1,890, a five per cent increase.
Vancouver leads the way with the highest rental prices at $2,100 for a one-bedroom.
Toronto placed second, with one-bedroom rentals rising nearly three per cent to $1,850.
Victoria, B.C. is in the third spot, and Kelowna, B.C. moved into fourth, with rent climbing three per cent to $1,720 for a one-bedroom.
Saint John, N.B., remains the cheapest municipality to rent, with a one-bedroom running around $860.
-
Kitchener child pornography investigation linked to United StatesWaterloo regional police have connected an ongoing child pornography investigation to another suspect in the United States.
-
Brand of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed based on age: WECHUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting residents know which COVID-19 vaccine to expect at the Devonshire Mall vaccination site starting Saturday.
-
Weeks-long residential parking ban to start on Monday, city saysThe City of Edmonton and Mother Nature have spoken: Park somewhere else on Monday.
-
Gently-used devices wanted: Project Joy aims to spread a little digital connection over the holidaysProject Joy is collaborating with London Drugs and the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) for the second year in a row to provide refurbished, gently-used electronic devices to seniors.
-
Party on? Alberta's office Christmas get-togethers proceed with cautionMany Alberta venues are trying out their hand at Christmas parties once again in 2021 but, with mentions of deposits before agreements are signed, it's clear that everything isn't what it used to be.
-
Sudbury anti-poverty protesters rally with demands for Ontario premierProtesters gathered outside Tom Davies Square with a list of demands for Ontario Premier Doug Ford Friday afternoon. The members of the Poverty and Housing Advocacy Coalition say things have never been this bad in Sudbury.
-
Pharmacy Association of Sask. reminds people to be patient with pharmacists as booster shots roll outThe Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan is reminding people to be patient with pharmacists as the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the province expands on Monday.
-
Edmonton council passes 1.9% budget increase, tax bills to rise $50 on averageAfter a pandemic tax freeze in 2021, Edmonton City Council will hike taxes in 2022.
-
Movie theatres adjust for new COVID-19 guidelines ahead of busy holiday film seasonYou won’t be able to eat popcorn or have a drink when you watch a movie at a theatre under new rules released by the Ontario government to slow the spread of COVID-19.