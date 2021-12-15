Barrie makes top 5 most expensive Canadian cities to rent

The cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the City of Barrie has significantly increased over the past year.

According to zumper.com, Barrie rounded out the top five most expensive cities to rent.

A one-bedroom jumped nearly five per cent to $1,700 month over month, while a two-bedroom rose to $1,890, a five per cent increase.

Vancouver leads the way with the highest rental prices at $2,100 for a one-bedroom.

Toronto placed second, with one-bedroom rentals rising nearly three per cent to $1,850.

Victoria, B.C. is in the third spot, and Kelowna, B.C. moved into fourth, with rent climbing three per cent to $1,720 for a one-bedroom.

Saint John, N.B., remains the cheapest municipality to rent, with a one-bedroom running around $860.