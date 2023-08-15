Barrie man, 21, killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Orillia

A 21-year-old Barrie man has died following a collision involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Orillia Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police say the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the Highway 12 and Memorial Street intersection.

Police say the victim was operating the motorcycle at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area between Mississaga and West Streets was closed for several hours for the investigation. It reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges are pending.

Police are seeking dash cam footage or witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.