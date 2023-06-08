Barrie man, 40, accused of having hundreds of child pornography images faces charges

Police arrested a Barrie man in connection with a lengthy and ongoing child pornography investigation.

Investigators say they received an online tip concerning child pornography being uploaded in January, which led to a police raid and the seizure of several devices for forensic analysis.

"Forensics were completed, and the categorization resulted in the discovery of hundreds of images of child pornography," the police report noted.

A 40-year-old man is accused of accessing and possessing child pornography.

He was remanded into custody and held for a bail hearing.

Police did not reveal the identity of the accused.