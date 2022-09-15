Barrie man, 42, accused in lengthy investigation into thefts from vehicles faces 18 charges

A Barrie man accused in a lengthy investigation into thefts from vehicles faces multiple charges.

Police allege the 42-year-old man smashed the windows of vehicles parked at trailheads in remote areas and stole money and personal items, "and in the process causing thousands of dollars of damage to the vehicles."

OPP officers with the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment say the crimes began in May 2020 and continued to August this year.

Police say the incidents happened in Collingwood, Huronia West, Midland, Caledon, Orillia, Muskoka, and Dufferin areas.

The accused faces 10 counts of mischief under $5,000, seven counts of theft from vehicles, and one count of failing to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court next month.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and believe there could be more unreported thefts from vehicles at trail parking lots.

Contact the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit at 705-445-4321 to report a theft incident from July 13 and Sept. 4.