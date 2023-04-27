Barrie man, 43, accused in rash of vandalism, including spray-painting war memorials

A Barrie man faces multiple charges in connection with "senseless acts of mischief" at various locations in the city over several weeks where black spray-paint was used to damage property, including war memorials.

According to police, someone used black spray paint to vandalize a business on Veterans Drive, new home construction sites on Mapleview Drive East, a federal government building on Owen Street, and an elementary school on Prince William Way.

Police say the suspect spray-painted monuments at Military Heritage Park on Lakeshore Drive and the Memorial Square Cenotaph on Dunlop Street.

"When it comes to memorials that are there to remember the sacrifice that people have provided to give us the freedoms that we enjoy as Canadians, we will hold you accountable," said Peter Leon, Barrie police Services.

For Barrie veteran Fern Taillefer, the vandalism is personal.

"I get so angry when I hear, and I see things like that happening for no reason at all. Are they trying to get attention? Well, you're getting it, but it's for the wrong reasons," the Royal Canadian Legion Barrie Branch 147 First VP said.

Police say the accused was arrested Wednesday night when he went to the police station to pick up his vehicle, which officers had seized during the initial investigation into the vandalism.

The 43-year-old man is charged with five counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of mischief relating to war memorials.

"Think twice before you do anything that is disrespectful," Leon added. "The message is simple. If it doesn't belong to you, you have no right whatsoever to bring disrespect or harm to someone else's property."