iHeartRadio

Barrie man, 70, charged with possessing child pornography


image.jpeg

Police in Barrie charged a 70-year-old man accused of accessing and possessing child pornography.

According to police, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit seized several devices during a search, resulting in the Barrie man's arrest on May 12.

Police say the accused used the internet to access and upload images and videos of child pornography.

He was released from police custody following a bail hearing with several conditions and a future court date.

12