Barrie man accused of being impaired after driving over lawn, striking pole

A Barrie man accused of driving over a lawn, hitting a pole and refusing to give a breath sample faces charges.

Police say a concerned caller notified officers about a suspected impaired driver on Penetang Street Wednesday night.

Police say the caller followed the vehicle as it swerved onto a lawn, struck a pole and continued to a residence in the Cundles Road East and Daphne Crescent area.

Officers arrived at the residence and said the vehicle appeared to have fresh damage to the front corner.

They say the driver showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest after refusing to comply with demand.

Along with the impaired-related charges, the 30-year-old man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.