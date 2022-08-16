iHeartRadio

Barrie man accused of driving more than 2x the limit on city streets

A radar device shows a speed of 103km/h after police in Barrie, Ont., pulled over a vehicle on Sun., Aug. 14, 2022. (Barrie Police Services)

Police pulled over a driver for allegedly travelling more than twice the posted limit in Barrie.

An officer claims to have clocked the 21-year-old man driving 103 kilometres per hour through a 50 zone in the city on Sunday morning.

The accused faces a stunt driving charge that comes with an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Police also had the man's car impounded for 14 days.

They noted the Barrie man "learned that travelling at excessive speed on city streets can be costly."

