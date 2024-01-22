Barrie man accused of impaired driving after multi-vehicle crash
A man has been arrested for impaired driving following a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie Sunday morning.
Officers from the Barrie Police Service responded to reports of the incident at the intersection of Dunlop and Anne Streets.
Following an investigation, it was determined that the suspected driver disobeyed a red light while heading west and struck a northbound vehicle.
The collision caused the two cars to hit a third vehicle travelling through the intersection.
The driver of the third vehicle was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while police say the suspected driver failed a breathalyzer test after exhibiting signs of impairment.
The 34-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit, along with three other offences.
His driver's license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court in early February.
