Barrie man accused of multiple child pornography offences
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A Barrie man is accused of pornography-related offences, according to police.
The Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit said they arrested and charged a 36-year-old man with multiple sex-related offences on Wednesday.
The suspect is accused of possessing child pornography, as well as accessing and distributing child pornography.
Police said the suspect used social media to obtain photos of individuals under age 18. A number of computer devices were seized as part of the investigation, according to Barrie police.
The accused has been held for a bail hearing.
-
