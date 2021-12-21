Barrie man accused of using SnapChat app for child luring

A Barrie man is accused of child luring and other sex-related offences in a five-month-long investigation.

In a release on the investigation, the Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit stated, "The accused used social media (SnapChat) to communicate with several teenage victims and exploit them by offering money in exchange for explicit pictures."

Police charged the 28-year-old Barrie man with child luring, sending sexually explicit material to a child and making child pornography.

He was held for bail and later released to his surety with "several conditions."

The accused is scheduled to answer to the charges at a future court date.

In an email to CTV News Barrie, a spokesperson for SnapChat wrote in part, "Exploitation of any kind is unacceptable, especially when it involves having private material shared. We have measures in place to help Snapchatters protect their accounts from improper access, including by encouraging them to use two-factor authentication, set a complex and unique password and only accept friend requests from people they know in real life.

We know how difficult this type of situation can be for anyone who experiences it. If it occurs on Snapchat, our priority is to make sure we respond as quickly as possible while also making sure we protect that user's security and privacy."

The spokesperson said the app was intentionally designed to be a platform "for communicating with your close friends, not strangers."