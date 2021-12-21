Barrie man accused of using social media app for child exploitation

A Barrie man is accused of child luring and other sex-related offences in a five-month-long investigation.

In a release on the investigation, the Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit stated, "The accused used social media (SnapChat) to communicate with several teenage victims and exploit them by offering money in exchange for explicit pictures."

Police charged the 28-year-old Barrie man with child luring, sending sexually explicit material to a child and making child pornography.

He was held for bail and later released to his surety with "several conditions."

The accused is scheduled to answer to the charges at a future court date.