Barrie man arrested 2 months after violent assault in plaza parking lot
A Barrie man surrendered himself to police nearly two months after damaging a police cruiser and ambulance following an assault in a plaza parking lot.
Barrie police say officers responded to reports of an assault in the parking lot of the St. Louis Bar on Big Bay Point on April 12 that "spilled out onto city streets."
Following the incident in April, police said the man got involved in an altercation with two individuals who were talking outside.
"The suspect got into his vehicle and aggressively drove at one of the patrons, rammed his car and pinned him against it," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.
They say the man fled the scene "driving in an aggressive and dangerous manner."
The accused allegedly struck a police cruiser and sideswiped an ambulance responding to the call for service.
No one was injured, but the vehicles were damaged, police say.
The 33-year-old man faces nine criminal charges:
- Assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Aggravated assault
- Dangerous operation
- Three counts of failing to remain
- Flight from a peace officer
- Failure to comply with a release order
He was held in police custody overnight to await a bail hearing.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver womanAfter a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
-
Years after family sought asylum at B.C. border, teen attending UBC on $80K scholarshipFive years ago, Ashki Shkur and her family crossed the border into B.C. as asylum-seekers – and next week, she will be crossing the stage at her high school graduation.
-
The Strawberry Festival is backThe Strawberry Festival is back in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in the Town of LaSalle
-
Some N.S. restaurant and café owners say they’re on the brink of closure as prices soarAt the Gaslight Cafe in Sydney, N.S., business is picking up, but with costs increasing, the owners don't have enough money to hire extra staff.
-
'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild LyttonJust across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.
-
Sport sidelined: Many recreational activities struggling to find staff post-pandemicCalgary's recreational facilities and recreational sports leagues are struggling with a shortage of referees and lifeguards
-
Treaty Four schools celebrate graduates with nearly 10 km walkWhile some may have hid from Friday’s rain, a group tied up their running shoes and hit the pavement in celebration.
-
Family of man killed in Island logging truck crash seeks answersThe family of a 43-year-old man who died in a tragic crash involving a logging truck near Cumberland on May 24 is still struggling to find answers surrounding the man's death.
-
Woman who allegedly sprayed unknown substance on TTC bus passenger wanted by policeToronto police are looking for a woman who allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on a passenger while riding a TTC bus on Thursday.