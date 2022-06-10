iHeartRadio

Barrie man arrested 2 months after violent assault in plaza parking lot

Plaza parking lot at 350 Big Bay Point Road in Barrie, Ont., where police say an incident took place on Tues., April 12, 2022. (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News)

A Barrie man surrendered himself to police nearly two months after damaging a police cruiser and ambulance following an assault in a plaza parking lot.

Barrie police say officers responded to reports of an assault in the parking lot of the St. Louis Bar on Big Bay Point on April 12 that "spilled out onto city streets."

Following the incident in April, police said the man got involved in an altercation with two individuals who were talking outside.

"The suspect got into his vehicle and aggressively drove at one of the patrons, rammed his car and pinned him against it," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

They say the man fled the scene "driving in an aggressive and dangerous manner."

The accused allegedly struck a police cruiser and sideswiped an ambulance responding to the call for service.

No one was injured, but the vehicles were damaged, police say.

The 33-year-old man faces nine criminal charges:

  • Assault
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Aggravated assault
  • Dangerous operation
  • Three counts of failing to remain
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Failure to comply with a release order

He was held in police custody overnight to await a bail hearing.

12