Barrie man arrested for DUI after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a driver who collided with a hydro pole in Barrie's east end in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Officers located the vehicle on St. Vincent Street, north of Cundles Road, shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Police say the collision broke the hydro pole adjacent to Adams Funeral Home.
Barrie police say officers found the driver a short time later and took him into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.
They charged the 23-year-old Barrie man with impaired-related offences.
No injuries were reported.
The crash caused significant damage to the hydro pole, resulting in the closure of St. Vincent between Cundles Road East and Meadowlark Road.
A spokesperson with Alectra said crews were working to replace the hydro pole.
The hydro company estimates those impacted by the power outage will have it restored between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The road will reopen once the work is complete.
