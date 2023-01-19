Barrie man arrested for DUI after crashing into hydro pole

Police arrested a driver who collided with a hydro pole in Barrie's east end in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Officers located the vehicle on St. Vincent Street, north of Cundles Road, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Police say the collision broke the hydro pole adjacent to Adams Funeral Home.

Barrie police say officers found the driver a short time later and took him into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.

They charged the 23-year-old Barrie man with impaired-related offences.

No injuries were reported.

The crash caused significant damage to the hydro pole, resulting in the closure of St. Vincent between Cundles Road East and Meadowlark Road.

A spokesperson with Alectra said crews were working to replace the hydro pole.

The hydro company estimates those impacted by the power outage will have it restored between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The road will reopen once the work is complete.