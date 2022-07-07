Barrie man arrested twice in less than 24 hours
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Barrie man faces multiple charges after police arrested him twice in less than 24 hours.
Police say the accused was first arrested after breaking a window at a Dunlop Street business on Tuesday evening.
They say officers located the man walking away from the scene and apprehended him.
On Thursday morning, police officers arrested the same man, this time he's accused of trying to break into a Wellington Street West home by "smashing the front door."
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.
"He won't be bothering anyone from jail," Barrie police tweeted about the incident.
The 22-year-old man faces charges, including mischief, breaking and entering, and failing to comply with a probation order.
