Barrie man becomes 20th impaired driver over past 6 weeks: OPP

Provincial police say a Barrie man is the 20th driver accused of impaired driving in the Bracebridge area over the past six weeks.

OPP received a call about a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 11, south of Gravenhurst, on Friday morning after a witness was reportedly concerned by the driver's behaviour.

Police charged a 37-year-old Barrie man with multiple offences, including impaired driving and drug possession of cocaine and crack cocaine.

His license has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.