Barrie man charged after 3-vehicle crash sends three others to hospital


Supplied image of the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ellery Side Road in Tiny Township on Mon., June 5, 2023 (OPP)

A Barrie man has been charged with three counts of careless driving after a multi-vehicle crash in Tiny Township Monday morning.

The 28-year-old Barrie man and three people involved in the crash were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say Highway 93 was closed for nearly eight hours.

