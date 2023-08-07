Barrie man charged with driving impaired and speeding 170 km/h

According to OPP, a Barrie man faces charges for allegedly driving impaired and speeding 170 km/h in a posted 90 zone along Highway 26 near Fairgrounds Road in Collingwood on Aug 6. This is the driver's second impaired offence in the last 90 days.

Police say the 26-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, driving while under suspension as a result of previous impaired offences from May, and stunt driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Sept 26 to answer the charges.