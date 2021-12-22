Barrie man charged with drunk driving resulting in 90-day licence suspension

Police arrested a Barrie man accused of drunk driving in Springwater Township.

Huronia West OPP said a concerned citizen called police to report a suspected impaired driving leaving a local business on Monday night.

Officers caught up to the vehicle in the area of Snow Valley Road and Bayfield Street.

Police say they took the 52-year-old driver into custody from the scene.

The accused is charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven.

He will have to answer to the charge in a Collingwood courtroom in January.

Police encourage residents to report possible impaired drivers by calling 911 or *677 on their mobile device.

"Using a mobile device to report a potential impaired driver will not result in a charge for using a hand-held communication device," OPP stated.