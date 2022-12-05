iHeartRadio

Barrie man charged with impaired driving after rolling vehicle onto roof


Emergency crews attend the scene of a crash in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Dec. 4, 2022. (Source: At the Scene Photography)

A Barrie man faces multiple charges after rolling his vehicle onto its roof Sunday night.

Police say the car was found flipped upside down on the grass along Wellington Street near the plaza.

Officers located the uninjured driver a short time later.

The accused was arrested and faces impaired operation and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

