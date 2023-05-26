Barrie man charged with making, distributing, child pornography
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Barrie man faces charges in connection with an online child pornography investigation.
Barrie police say investigators executed a search warrant after getting a tip about child pornography being distributed in a website chat in January.
The search resulted in officers seizing 11 devices for forensic analysis.
The 43-year-old man is charged with accessing, possessing, distributing, and making child pornography.
He was remanded into police custody, where he will remain over the weekend until a bail hearing on Monday.
