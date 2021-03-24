Barrie man charged with multiple sexual offences

A Barrie man faces multiple charges in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

The Orillia OPP launched an investigation over the weekend after two victims came forward.

Police say officers noticed the suspect driving in Orillia and subsequently arrested him.

The 38-year-old accused is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation and voyeurism.

He was held overnight Saturday for a bail hearing in Newmarket.

The allegations have yet to be proven in a court of law.