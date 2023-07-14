Barrie man charged with speeding over 100km/h on city street, spits in officer's face

A Barrie man accused of speeding over 50 kilometres per hour on a city street and spitting in the face of an officer faces multiple charges.

Police say an officer clocked a vehicle speeding 101 kilometres per hour along Essa Road near Beacon Road early Wednesday afternoon.

The officer safety stopped the vehicle a short distance away and arrested the 29-year-old driver.

Police say as he was being placed into the rear seat of the cruiser, he spat in the officer's face.

"A total blatant disregard for other motorists and no respect for the police," police stated.

The accused is charged with stunt driving, speeding 101km/h in a posted 50km/h zone, and assaulting a peace officer.

His driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks due to the stunt driving offence.

He was released from custody a short time later, with a court date scheduled for the end of August to answer to the charges.