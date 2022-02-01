Barrie man clocked driving more than double 50 km/h limit: police say

A 22-year-old man accused of driving more than double the speed limit on a street in the south end of Barrie faces charges.

Police released an image of a radar device reading 108 km/h but say the driver was "actually pulling away" from a traffic officer on Welham Road Tuesday morning at 125 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone.

The officer stopped the vehicle and charged the driver with speeding and careless driving.