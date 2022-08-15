Barrie man dies in single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte

Provincial police say a Barrie man has died in a collision in Oro-Medonte Monday afternoon.

According to OPP, the single-vehicle collision happened on Ridge Road between Range Road and Martine Crescent shortly after 3 p.m. Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway.

A 62-year-old Barrie man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police had the roadway closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted.

Any witnesses, including anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.