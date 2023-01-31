Barrie man faces multiple pornography charges

A 34-year-old Barrie male is facing multiple pornography charges.

On January 11th, 2023, the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested the accused after a yearlong investigation.

The male now faces charges of Accessing Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography and Making Child Pornography Available.

Police say the accused used social media (SnapChat) and other forms of communication to access and share images and videos of child pornography.

The male was held for bail and released the same day with several conditions and a future court date.

Tips on how to stay safe on social media can be found here.