Barrie man growing reputation on international weightlifting stage

A Barrie man is developing a solid reputation on the world's weightlifting stage with only a few years of experience.

After taking home the gold medal in the Static Monsters Worldwide competition, Mitchell Hooper recently returned from a strongman competition in California.

"That was World's Strongest men out in Sacramento," Hooper says. "The top 30 strongest men in the world are invited. I made it through to the finals, and I finished in 8th place, which is a really good benchmark for only being a couple of years into competing."

Hooper only started competing internationally in late 2019. He completed his master's in exercise physiology in Australia.

He's now using that knowledge and experience to help others in their fitness journey. Last month he opened Longevity Nexium, an appointment-only gym in downtown Barrie. His goal is to be able to provide one-on-one support to those seeking additional help.

"It's exercising people with injuries and chronic conditions or trying to prevent chronic conditions," says Hooper. "So it's really here to help people exercise who are interested in their long-term help and need individual guidance."

His long-term goal is to grow his gym brand nationally.

Those interested should contact him at 905-244-3075 for an initial assessment.