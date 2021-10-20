Barrie man injured and charged after collision with transport truck
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
Police say a Barrie man was at fault after a collision with a transport truck in Innisfil Tuesday evening.
According to police, the man crashed into the back of a big rig shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 89 and the 5th Sideroad.
The driver had to be taken to the hospital. Police say the extent of his injuries is unknown.
They say he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police charged the injured man with careless driving.
The transport truck driver was not injured.
