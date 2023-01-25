Barrie man inspires others to seek mental health support after his own struggles

Kavi Bless struggled with mental health and addiction for years and now puts his energy towards encouraging others to seek support.

"I want people to know that you are not defined by your diagnosis and your struggle," said Bless.

The Barrie man admits to battling with marijuana and alcohol addiction for several years until a bipolar diagnosis motivated him to seek help.

"I knew I wanted to get help because I always knew my self-worth, even as a child. So many people don't know where to go to get help; however my doctor showed me there was hope and support through programming," said Bless.

His story is one the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says is all too common, with one in five Canadians expected to experience a mental health problem or illness in their lifetime.

"Suffering in silence is never healing. We are communal species, so to reach out to others about the good and the bad so we don't feel alone is so important for our mental health," said Margie Shelly, mental health and addiction councillor for the CMHA Simcoe County branch.

Bless said that support meant checking in with his councillor and encouragement from his family while focusing on his passion for music.

"Music is my therapy, and I think that is one part of the puzzle is finding something to make you happy, and there is always someone who cares," he said.

The CMHA offers support to anyone in crisis or seeking support 24/7. For mental health services in Ontario, call 1-866-531-2600.