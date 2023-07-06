Barrie man, Midhurst woman among 5 charged in carjacking investigation
A Barrie man and a Midhurst woman are among five individuals charged in a carjacking investigation by York Regional police.
Investigators say a man was driving his Mercedes G-Wagon in the area of Stouffville Road and Highway 404 in Whitchurch-Stouffville shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday when his vehicle was rear-ended.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police say the suspects approached the man, demanded his keys and cell phone and took off in the Mercedes.
The service launched its Air2 helicopter, which police say located the stolen SUV and another vehicle driven by the suspects.
Officers took five individuals into custody.
Police charged each of the accused, including a man from Newfoundland, and two people from the GTA, with robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Police urge anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: policeA man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged with being four times over legal limit for alcoholChatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man was caught driving with four times more than the legal limit of alcohol in his body.