Barrie man raises $15,000 for Parkinson's disease

Barrie’s Nathan Langille has volunteered at the annual Parkinson Canada SuperWalk since he was 38.

Eight years later, he is in better control of his Young Onset Parkinson’s disease and he has also raised $15,000 to help others make the journey.

Parkinson's is a lifelong, incurable brain disease that occurs when brain cells involved in mobility and coordination are dying. As a progressive disease, symptoms slowly worsen, and new ones, such as anxiety, depression and sleep concerns, develop over time.

This year, Langille hopes to raise his largest annual contribution through his fundraising efforts, that have included bottle drives and garage sales.

His family will be walking as the Nathan’s Cure Chasers team at the SuperWalk event in Barrie on September 10 at Sunnidale Park.

Currently, more than 100,000 Canadians live with Parkinson’s, and that number is expected to increase in the coming years.

Parkinson Canada SuperWalk is the largest annual fundraiser for Parkinson Canada, and to-date, the event has raised over $40 million for research, support tools, and advocacy for people living with Parkinson’s.