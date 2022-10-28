Barrie man's body discovered in Kempenfelt Bay

Police say a couple of fishermen discovered human remains in Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning in Barrie.

According to police, a man's body was spotted in the water close to the Tiffin Boat Launch between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., wearing only shorts and a t-shirt.

Police say it's believed the man had been in the water for a short time.

They say he had no identification; however, police say a gold ring and rosary were with the body.

Investigators reached out to the public for help, providing images of the jewelry, and within hours, said he had been identified.

While police will confirm he is a 78-year-old Barrie man, they are not releasing his name at this time.

"There's nothing to suggest that any foul play was involved," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services communications coordinator.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.